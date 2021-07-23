Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vodafone Group worth $36,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vodafone Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 248,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.