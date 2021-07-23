Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.53). Volex shares last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 482,131 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £536.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

