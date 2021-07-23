Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 63,516 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

KEYS stock opened at $158.58 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

