Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 435.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,576 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Alliance Data Systems worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.65.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

