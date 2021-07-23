Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,269.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $576.70 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.60 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 768.93, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $516.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

