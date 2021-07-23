Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 664,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Howmet Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,840,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,077,000 after acquiring an additional 187,576 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.