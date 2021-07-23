Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,294 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $22,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 765,729 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.10. The company has a market cap of $392.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

