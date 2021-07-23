Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,512 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

