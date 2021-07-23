Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $21.84 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $21,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Shares of ENPH opened at $178.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

