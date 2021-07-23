Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $25.12 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1,537.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,542 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $25,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,380,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.