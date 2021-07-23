Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $27.07 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,042 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Teradyne worth $27,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Teradyne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $126.72 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

