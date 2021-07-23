Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $29.08 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 760.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 243,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PVH worth $29,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.18. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

