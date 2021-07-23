Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $33.32 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,358 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

