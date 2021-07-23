Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $34.04 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,036,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $973.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $887.12. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

