Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 467,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.