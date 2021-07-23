Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 217,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,746,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PPG Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

