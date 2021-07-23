Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,265,436 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 245.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,436 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of Sabre worth $26,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,697,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 66,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,805,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SABR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

