Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 338,516 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 129.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,516 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MP Materials worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,207,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $24,113,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Shares of MP stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.95. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

