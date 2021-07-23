Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,567,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $350.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

