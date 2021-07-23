Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 268,473 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,982 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268,473 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

