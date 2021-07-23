Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

FAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 377 ($4.93) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £964.31 million and a P/E ratio of 92.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.60. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 503 ($6.57).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

