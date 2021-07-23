Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 431.60. The company has a market cap of £964.31 million and a P/E ratio of 92.45. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

