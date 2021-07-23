Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of FAN opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 431.60. The company has a market cap of £964.31 million and a P/E ratio of 92.45. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
