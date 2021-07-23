Volution Group (LON:FAN) PT Raised to GBX 520

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 377 ($4.93) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

LON FAN opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a market cap of £964.31 million and a P/E ratio of 92.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 431.60. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 503 ($6.57).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

