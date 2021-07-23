Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 239.56.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price objective on Volvo in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.