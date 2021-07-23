Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,752 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.80% of Vontier worth $40,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $32.60 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

