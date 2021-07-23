Vortex Defi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $985.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $33,041.32 and $985.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.