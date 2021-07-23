Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.44

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $9.02. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 48,014 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

