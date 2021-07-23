Voyager Token Hits Market Capitalization of $408.38 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00005711 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $408.38 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.12 or 0.00849106 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

