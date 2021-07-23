W.W. Grainger (GWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GWW opened at $454.43 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $326.64 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

