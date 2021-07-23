W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188,122 shares during the quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of W.W. Grainger worth $68,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $185,113,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $455.59. 217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $454.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.64 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

