Wall Street Games (WSG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00140721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,395.55 or 1.00297998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

