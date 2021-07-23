Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,370,866.68 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36.

On Thursday, May 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.14. The company has a market cap of $399.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

