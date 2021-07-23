Waltonchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.91 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $38.93 million and approximately $9.91 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.46 or 0.06260222 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,131,420 coins and its circulating supply is 77,410,388 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

