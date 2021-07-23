WANdisco (LON:WAND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.90). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73), with a volume of 48,844 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 398.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

