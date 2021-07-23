Warburg Research Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ETR:SKB opened at €27.55 ($32.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Koenig & Bauer has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 1 year high of €29.80 ($35.06). The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.74.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

