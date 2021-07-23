Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $84.41 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $84.41 or 0.00259943 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $394,510.64 and $7,127.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

