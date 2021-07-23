Warp Finance (WARP) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $84.79 or 0.00251819 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $396,329.95 and $5,221.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

