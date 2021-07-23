Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCN. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$156.03 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$157.60. The firm has a market cap of C$40.83 billion and a PE ratio of 147.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

