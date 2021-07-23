Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $157.80

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$157.80 and last traded at C$157.09, with a volume of 48989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$156.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 73.79%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total value of C$1,747,452.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.

About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

