Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 98.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $377.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $378.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.28.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

