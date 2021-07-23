Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

WSO stock opened at $287.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $212.17 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

