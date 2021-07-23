Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Wave Life Sciences worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $325.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

