Waves Enterprise Trading Down 9.9% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $15.34 million and $210,767.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00139967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,466.10 or 0.99803390 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars.

