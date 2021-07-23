WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $205.97 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000069 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00111451 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,759,930,472 coins and its circulating supply is 1,675,428,182 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

