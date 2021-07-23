WaykiChain Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00862521 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.