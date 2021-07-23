Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,053. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.15.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Wedbush reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.