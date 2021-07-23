WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Raised by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

