Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

NVDA opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.64. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $97.77 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The stock has a market cap of $488.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $288,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 331.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

