Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $17,451,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 684,473 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.