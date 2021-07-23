Wedbush Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $585.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $520.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.71.

DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.28. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

