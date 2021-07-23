Wedbush Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $585.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $520.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPZ. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.71.
DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.11.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
